Madhuku Party Member Collapses,Dies At Bulawayo Hotel

An unnamed member of Professor Lovemore Madhuku’s National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) collapsed and died yesterday at a Bulawayo hotel while attending a Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) organised workshop.

The NCA member, who is suspected to have been diabetic, is said to have collapsed at about 2PM and rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

ZESN executive director, Ms Rindai Vava, declined to officially confirm the tragedy.

“We are following the right protocols before we go public. And I think it won’t be fair for the family to see it coming from us. But he collapsed and he was picked by the doctors who took him to the hospital,” said Ms Vava.

Prof Madhuku could not be reached for comment on his cellphone.Herald