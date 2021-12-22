A Madagascan government minister says he swam for 12 hours to safety after his helicopter crashed at sea.

He was on a rescue mission.

“It’s not my time to die,” an exhausted Police minister Serge Gelle (57) said as he recovered on a stretcher.

Meanwhile, an undisclosed number of soldiers from Sadc Mission states are believed to have been killed in recent days in ambushes in the Macomia area of Cabo Delgado province.

The Sadc allied forces say they have rescued many women held as sex slaves by the terrorists.

Apparently, a South African special forces soldier has been killed in a terrorist ambush in northern Mozambique, while 10 insurgents were killed.

This is believed to be South Africa’s first special forces troop to be killed in action in 32 years.

Newshawks