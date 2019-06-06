Machibaya’s wife demands $400 000 adultery damage from smallhouse

Homelux owner Justin Machibaya is currently embroiled in an adultery storm after his wife filed a $400 000 adultery lawsuit against his alleged girlfriend.

Machibaya’s wife Nomusa Constance Machibaya is demanding the huge figure from Rutendo James arguing that she is engaged in an extramarital affair with her husband which has already produced a child.

Nomusa is demanding $200 000 for contumelia and another $200 000 for disruption and loss of consortium. Contumelia refers to a deliberately offensive act or something producing the effect of deliberate disrespect.

Nomusa claims that she finally resorted to filing a lawsuit at the High Court because James was deliberately ignoring all the warnings that she been given.