Ngwenya Brothers heir Muchapedza Matsito Junior who says renowned artist Alick Macheso treats him like his own son, has disclosed that he is surviving on rentals he collects from the two houses left by his father, Tedious.

Matsito says Macheso is a guardian angel in his life, who came at the right time; when needed most, helping him from working on his music to material things alike.

“Besides the money I collect from rentals, Baba Sharo has been assisting us whenever we need something and he has adopted me as a son,” he said.

“This man was heaven-sent as he has done wonders in my life at a time when I needed him most.

“He has taken me on board as his son and I am glad that his family has also accepted me as their own,” he said.

His father died last year aged 48 and there were genuine fears his family would struggle to make ends meet after his death.

In an interview with H-Metro, Muchapedza said his father left behind two houses in Warren Park and Kuwadzana where he collects rentals from tenants.

“When our father died, he left us something, two houses and right now I collect rentals from our houses to supplement our earnings since I am not going to work.

“As a bread-winner, I was used to hold shows alongside Baba Sharo (Alick Macheso) but with Covid-19 were are grounded and stuck like most artists.

Muchapedza who turns 19 on September 11 said he was looking forward to unveil his first album after the death of his father.

“My first album titled Mandipa Mukana is almost done and I am hoping to release it before the end of the year if all goes according to plan.

“Most of the songs were penned my father and I only perfected them in the studio with the help of Baba Sharo who sponsored its recording at his Alema Studios.

-H-Metro