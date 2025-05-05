ZANU PF foot-soldier BaShona has seemingly attacked Minister of Youths Tino Machakaire suggesting that he could be evading paying taxes to government.

This comes after Machakaire sent a (Save Our Soul) to President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa via a Facebook post calling on him to attend to the country’s health system.

In response to Machakaire’s Facebook post, BaShona made sentiments suggesting that the youths minister could not be paying taxes.

“I hope businesspeople like Hon. Minister

@HonMachakaire are paying taxes to the government via @Zimra_11 so that the government can fund the public health system.

“Without proper funding, the Ministry of Health will continue to face challenges,” he said.

BaShona also implored the minister to channel his efforts towards fighting drug abuse, saying this is affecting the health system.

“In the same vein, I also challenge the Hon. Minister to strengthen efforts in fighting drug abuse among our youth, whose numbers are increasing, adding to healthcare problems in healthcare institutions across the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, reacting to BaShona’s suggestive sentiments, political analyst Majaira Jairosi said:

“ZANU PF apologist BaShona is now making statements which appear to suggest that @HonMachakaire

doesn’t pay taxes to Zimra because he didn’t like Tino to discover what people have been saying for years including @daddyhope, who is very prominent in this subject.”

Commenting on the matter, renowned political analyst Elder Mabhunu says Machakaire could have landed himself in trouble with ZANU PF which takes constructive criticism as an attack.

“BaShona could have made a noble statement, but knowing ZANU PF as we do, Machakaire could be viewed as having gone astray.

“ZANU PF has over the years tolerated criticism as long as it is directed to others, attributing its failures to sanctions,” he says.

