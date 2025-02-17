The M23 group has called for direct dialogue with the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as the conflict rages on.

In a press statement, the group said it is important that the two sides meet with the aim of establishing peace in the country.

Besides the losses to the M23 on the battlefield, DRC President Felix Tshisekedi (pictured) has lost the Eastern DRC politically.

According to critics this was a governance issue which ended up being resolved militarily by M23 they say it is going to be uphill task for him.

The M23 is threatening to capture the capital city, Kinshasa.