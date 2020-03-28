Furious Zimbabwe military commanders on Friday told Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa that Health and Child Care minister Obadiah Moyo is useless following his ‘lies’ over the preparedness of the southern African nation in the face of the catastrophic coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic.

Moyo was left with an egg on the face after he was unceremoniously stripped of the chairmanship of the taskforce committee and got replaced with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who had been receiving medical treatment in China.



Chiwenga’s private jet touched down at the Robert Mugabe International Airport Friday evening, barely a few hours after Mnangagwa had declared a mandatory 21-day ‘total lockdown’ in an effort to minimise the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The former army general will be deputised by Defence Minister Oppar Muchinguri.

It has since emerged that the military commanders who graced the cabinet taskforce meeting on Covid-19 yesterday had no kind words for Moyo when they met Mnangagwa.

“Military commanders who were present were scathing. They said he (Moyo) was useless and had lied about the country’s readiness for coronavirus, particularly conditions at Wilkins Hospital”, an unnamed source was quoted by the online Zimlive as saying.



Harare’s Wilkins Hospital which is the country’s main medical referral centre for coronavirus patients, has continued to hog the limelight for all the wrong reasons, including puzzling reports that it did not have ventilators, and had no running water leading to the death of Zimbabwe’s first coronavirus victim in 30-year-old journalist Zororo Makamba.

By Friday evening, the Government had announced that the number of people who had tested positive to coronavirus has now risen to Seven.

Agencies