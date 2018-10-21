Lumumba names and shames RBZ bosses doing illegal foreign currency deals

Newly appointed chairman of the Ministry of Finance communications taskforce Acie Lumumba has accused senior RBZ officials of running a foreign currency cartel at the central bank.

In a rambling Facebook Live video Sunday evening, Lumumba named RBZ Director Bank Supervision Norman Mataruka, Director Financial Markets Azvinandaa Saburi, Director Financial Intelligence Mirirai Chiremba and Head of Security Gresham Muradzikwa, accusing them of crimes ranging from off-the-books bond notes to corrupt allocation of foreign currency.

“Muradzikwa has more money in his bank account than all his bosses … I do not believe Mangudya is involved,” Lumumba said.

“Five RBZ directors have made Mthuli’s life impossible. I will not allow that. This country is being run by a cartel and Minister Ncube is going to break that cartel … This cartel is being run by Queen B … I used to go to Kasukuwere’s house and Queen B was always there … Queen B gave us the money for the Amai Mugabe rallies.”

Sakunda’s Kudakwashe Tagwirei who dominates the fuel industry and Command Agriculture was also named as a part of the supposed Queen B cartel.

Lumumba claimed to have access to financial intelligence provided to him during briefings with Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube.

– Kukurigo