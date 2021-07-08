The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of a female juvenile (17) at Bhekani Village, Ntabazinduna, Mbembesi in connection with a case of murder where she fatally assaulted a fellow female villager (15) on 07 July 2021.

The suspect was involved in a brawl with the victim after an altercation over dating the same boyfriend.

The victim was stabbed once on the breast with a kitchen knife and died as she sought refuge at neighbor’s home.

In an unrelated matter, the police has also confirmed the arrest of Trynos Mposhi (38) on 06 July 2021 for unlawful possession of raw ivory.

The suspect was found with an elephant tusk weighing 38.79kg at Mary Mount Business Centre, Rushinga.

-Zwnews