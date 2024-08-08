The longest serving Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Issa Hayatou has passed away.

He was 77.

He held office for 29 years.

According to Afrik-foot, Hayatou’s death on the eve of his 78th birthday has been confirmed by several reliable sources, including his former colleague Gerard Dreyfus and BBC journalist Osasu Obayiuwana.

Hayatou, led CAF with an iron fist from 1988 to 2017, and even briefly held the post of FIFA President, from October 2015 to February 2016 at the time of Sepp Blatter’s suspension.

Online agencies