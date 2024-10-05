Senior citizens often have health issues that prevent them from living alone. Their safety is at risk when they don’t have regular help. Many senior living community options exist today for those who need extra help. When families select the right option for their senior loved one, this individual can have the highest quality of life.

What are Senior Living Communities?

Senior living communities are more than residences designed to meet the needs of older adults. These communities are designed to allow older individuals to live and prosper in a safe and engaging environment. The communities vary in terms of their offerings. Still, seniors should be able to find a community that allows them to make the most of life while considering their medical and physical capabilities and limitations. Families should consider this when looking into Summerville of St. Andrews and other options.

Senior Living Options

Senior living communities come in many forms today. 55+ retirement communities are designed for adults 55 years of age or older. Residents have separate apartments and benefit from community activities and amenities. Living in a 55+ retirement community is much like living in a condo with an active association.

Assisted living communities are designed for seniors who need help with daily living activities. Staff members help residents eat, dress, or bathe, but residents don’t have access to intensive medical care. They would need a nursing home for this.

Healthy Aging

Healthy aging is a long-term benefit of moving to a senior living community. Residents are encouraged to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle in one of these communities. They remain independent while having help when needed, and their lives have a purpose. Staff members are there to provide help and guidance.

Moving to assisted living offers multiple benefits for individuals who need extra help. Staff members help with medication management and controlling chronic conditions. Residents are encouraged to exercise regularly and eat healthy meals provided by staff members within the community.

Social Benefits

Residents of senior living communities make new friends. They always have somebody around when they are lonely or bored. This living environment promotes social support and shared activities. Families won’t be forced into the role of caregivers, which helps improve relationships with the senior. Residents are surrounded by their peers, so they have a sense of belonging.

Choosing a Senior Living Community

Seniors must consider their current situation when deciding which senior living community best meets their needs. For individuals who can live independently but need more socialization, a 55+ community might be the best option. Those who need help with activities of daily living should consider moving to assisted living. Memory care is the best solution for those with dementia and other cognitive issues.

Many families today look into continuing care communities. These communities offer several levels of care, so seniors won’t need to move communities when they require more assistance. The communities may offer everything from independent living to memory care. They also often offer respite care.

Every person needs a healthy aging plan in place, one designed to ensure they remain active and engaged. The plan provides a roadmap to get from where they are to where they wish to be. Seniors appreciate having this plan because they control where they live and more. Their wishes will be considered during the development of this plan, and they will have a higher quality of life. Begin creating this plan today so it is ready when needed.