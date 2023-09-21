A FORMER assistant bursar at Lomagundi College in Zimbabwe has been charged with 243 counts of theft related to more than US$200 000 which the school lost between 2017 and 2020.

Carmalita Doreen Hinze is accused of taking payments from parents, but not banking the funds.

Instead, she allegedly converted the funds to her own use.

A forensic audit, conducted by Mariahill Chartered Accountants, was used to identify the 243 counts of theft.

Hinze was released on free bail when she appeared before magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa.

Hinze’s duties, among others, included receipting cash, bank payments, bank reconciliation, invoicing, debtor agreements, debt collecting from parents on daily basis and handing the money over to the senior Bursar.

She allegedly received money amounting to US$236 964, $59 810 and R24 700 from parents for receipting and converted it to her own use.

Sometime in January this year, the school carried out a verification process after inviting parents and discovered that Hinze did not bank the money she received from parents.

A forensic audit was then conducted.

Pardon Dziva prosecuted.

stat emdia