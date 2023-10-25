The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has reported a breakdown at Hwange, plus the need for scheduled maintenance at the new Unit 7.

Hwange peaked at over 1000MW recently, but was down to 674MW on Tuesday (yesterday).

Currently, Zimbabwe needs at least 1800MW, but demand is rising with pending applications of 2500MW, mostly from growing mines.

Zimbabwe has been struggling to meet her energy demand due to antiquated equipment prone to regular breakdowns.

To make matters better, the country has been importing electricity from neighbouring Zambia and Mozambique.

Zwnews