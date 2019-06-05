LIVE: Zimbabwe vs Zambia..COSAFA Semi Final Match..Latest Scores, Line-Ups

Second Half: Zimbabwe 0-0 Zambia

PENALTY SHOOTOUTS….

90′ Four minutes added, Zim piling pressure as the search for a late goal.

90′ Great build up by Zim with Khama cutting the ball and Musona with a step-over to leave it for Kadewere who goes for power and misses the top right corner.

88′ Zambia Sub: Kambole makes way for Chabula.

87′ We will be heading to the dreaded shootouts if nothing changes after 90 minutes

77′ Billiat with a chance inside the box, but his effort takes a deflection and misses the target by inches.

75′ Zimbabwe fizzling out as the fail to penetrate Zambia’s backline.

67′ Musona breaks free and hits a shot into the near post but keeper makes a brilliant save to concede a corner which is poorly taken.

65′ Corner-kick to Zambia, Zim fails to clear but survives as the ball goes out of play for a goal-kick.

62′ Zimbabwe Sub: Khama Billiat replaces Kutinyu.

58′ Zambia with a long range shot, and Chipezeze tips it over for a corner-kick.

56′ Zambia Sub: Muwowo makes way for Muzaza.

55′ Yellow Card to T. Kaseba (Zambia,) Munetsi on the sidelines receiving medical attention.

55′ Free kick for Zim Warriors near the bi-line, Zambia keeper saves and Chipolopolo quickly attacks the Zimbabwe half

54′ Play continues both sides looking for the opener …

49′ Darikwa tries from outside the box, the goes over.

45 + 3′ Ref blows for half time break..Zambia must be kicking themselves after missing spot kick just before the breather..;

40′ Penalty for handball against Warriors…Zambia misses ..Elvis Chipezeze saves for the defending champions nil-nil..play continues

38′ Musona misses golden opportunity, took time in the box and Zambia clears for a corner

34′ Lunga breaks from the left, Kamusoko fails to connect with his left and Zambia regains position.

31′ Zambia nearly scores, point blank save from Zimbabwe goalkeeper..no corner, was it offside?

25′ Yellow Card to A. Mudimu (Zim), Zambia get a free-kick from about 30 yards out, blocked by wall.

21′ Zambia make another counter attack but it results in a goal-kick.

20′ Zambia make their first attempt on goal, but Chipezeze gets down and save the short range effort.

19′ Zim comes again with Chawapiwa but the winger fails to hit his cross in properly, keeper collects.

17′ Lunga breaks away and cuts back the ball to Muskwe who slides to meet it but misses the target by inches.

15′ Muskwe tries to hit from a tight angle, keeper collects.

12′ Chawapiwa send in a cross into the box, Kamusoko tries to connect it with a header, but their is in infringement on the opposite player.

8′ Zimbabwe playing great football, dominating possession but yet to create a clear-cut chance.

3′ Zimbabwe being the offensive side in the first minutes.

Zim XI: E. Chipezeze, T. Darikwa, D. Lunga, A. Mudimu , T. Chawapihwa, M. Munetsi, T. Kamusoko, T. Hadebe, K. Musona, A. Muskwe, T. Kutinyu.