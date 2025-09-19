Construction is underway on a Lithium Sulphate Plant at Arcadia Technology Zimbabwe, a sister company of Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe, in Goromonzi.
This strategic project marks another milestone in Zimbabwe’s drive to value-add its vast lithium resources, moving beyond raw ore exports to beneficiation and advanced processing.
Once completed, the plant will:- Boost Zimbabwe’s role in the global battery minerals value chain.
-Create jobs and strengthen local skills in chemical processing technologies.
-Support the nation’s broader industrialisation and Vision 2030 agenda.
Pics Credit;
@Mining_Zimbabwe