Construction is underway on a Lithium Sulphate Plant at Arcadia Technology Zimbabwe, a sister company of Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe, in Goromonzi.

This strategic project marks another milestone in Zimbabwe’s drive to value-add its vast lithium resources, moving beyond raw ore exports to beneficiation and advanced processing.

Once completed, the plant will:- Boost Zimbabwe’s role in the global battery minerals value chain.

-Create jobs and strengthen local skills in chemical processing technologies.

-Support the nation’s broader industrialisation and Vision 2030 agenda.

Pics Credit;

@Mining_Zimbabwe