The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has removed several persons from the voters’ roll who are believed to be dead.

In a public notice, ZEC urged members of the public to check the names and give objections where necessary.

“It is hereby notified, in terms of section 33(4) read with section 27(1) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13], that, voter registration officers have reason to believe that the persons whose names are listed in the First Schedule, and who were registered as voters for the constituencies, wards and polling stations listed therein have died.

“The names of those persons will be removed from the voters roll unless notice of appeal is given to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

“By means of this notice, notification is made to any voter on the First Schedule who may be alive to lodge an objection, at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Mahachi Quantum, 1, Nelson Mandela Avenue, corner Kaguvi Street and Jason Moyo Avenue, Harare, and at the respective Commission Provincial Offices, to the inclusion of his or her name in the First Schedule using the form prescribed in the Second Schedule no later than seven days from the date of publication of this notice,” read part of the notice.

Zwnews