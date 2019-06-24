“List Of Corrupt Zanu-PF Bigwigs”…Youth League Calls For Press Conference

The Zanu-PF Youth League has called for a press conference on the day its deputy secretary Lewis Matutu has threatened to name and shame top party and Government officials the youths accuse of corruption.

A statement released by Tendai Chirau, the secretary for administration in the Zanu-PF Youth League, says the youths want to meet the press Monday at 16.00 hrs.

This coincides with the ultimatum Matutu gave to corrupt party bosses last week, raising expectations that the youths want to spill the beans.

Matutu caused a stir recently when he claimed on social media that the parallel market in foreign currency was being driven by children of some ministers.

He has threatened to release a list on Monday of the party officials that are allegedly behind the black market.

Speaking at a media briefing at the Zanu PF headquarters, Matutu said: “If they are corrupt, we will name them come next week.

“… Monday you will see names being thrown out. Besides doing that, we are also going to make sure that we request the leadership to arrest the corrupt people. That we will definitely do.”

The ultimatum came as there are reports that some party officials are involved in black market foreign currency trading.

-Zoom Zim