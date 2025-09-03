Letter of Complaint: His Excellency,

Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa

President of the Republic of Zimbabwe

Munhumutapa Building Harare

Re: Complaint on Poor Corporate Governance and Unfair Labour Practices at the Civil Registry Department

Your Excellency,

I write to you in my capacity as Head Consultant of Mambokadzi Tsungirirai Consultancy, compelled by the urgent and grave labour injustice being experienced by Civil Registry staff who were engaged in the Mop-Up Mobile Registration exercise ahead of the 2023 elections.

Despite their invaluable service in documenting millions of Zimbabwean citizens, these staff members were subjected to nearly two years of unpaid allowances, only receiving part-payment in May 2025 after persistent advocacy.

To date, some provinces remain unpaid, even though USD 1.1 million was allocated to the Civil Registry Department for this very purpose.

This deliberate neglect is symptomatic of poor corporate governance, gross incompetence, and unethical conduct by the Registrar-General, Mr. H.T. Machiri, who presides over the department with no accountability to the dignity and rights of the workers under him.

Matters of Concern

Unfair Labour Practices

▪︎ Staff have been denied their rightful allowances in violation of Section 65 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe and the Labour Act [Chapter 28:01].

Manipulation of Staff

▪︎ Civil Registry employees, among the lowest-paid in the civil service, are exploited while senior officials enjoy full benefits.

Poor Corporate Governance

▪︎ Treasury allocations are misdirected, with little transparency, while the most vulnerable staff members suffer.

Gross Incompetence of the Registrar-General

▪︎ A failure to administer resources fairly and timeously, leading to a breakdown in morale and trust within the institution.

Why This Matters

The Civil Registry is a critical national institution, responsible for births, deaths, national identity, passports, and citizenship documentation.

When its staff are mistreated and demoralised, the efficiency and integrity of the entire State documentation system is compromised. This not only undermines service delivery but also erodes public trust in government.

Our Request

Your Excellency, we respectfully request your urgent intervention to:

▪︎ Ensure the immediate and full payment of all outstanding Mop-Up allowances across every province.

▪︎ Institute a comprehensive inquiry into the corporate governance of the Civil Registry Department.

Consider the retirement or redeployment of Registrar-General H.T. Machiri, whose leadership has demonstrated gross incompetence and disregard for labour justice.

▪︎ Institute ethical, transparent, and worker-centered reforms within the Civil Registry to safeguard the dignity of staff and the efficiency of this critical Ministry.

Conclusion

Your Excellency, Zimbabwe cannot achieve Vision 2030 or build strong institutions when its lowest-paid civil servants are exploited and demoralised. The Civil Registry staff deserve dignity, fairness, and respect for the crucial work they do in safeguarding the identity and citizenship of every Zimbabwean.

We trust that under your leadership, corrective action will be taken without delay.

Yours faithfully,

Linda Tsungirirai Masarira

Head Consultant

Mambokadzi Tsungirirai Consultancy