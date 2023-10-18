Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba who once made headlines after she confronted a Zimbabwean patient seeking medical attention in South Africa to go and be with President Emmerson Mnangagwa is at it again.

This time she lambasted the tendency of African political leaders to access healthcare internationally while they leave a collapsing system they could have fixed in their own countries.

And Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has been calling on the Government of Zimbabwe to improve healthcare has saluted Ramathuba saying she is right.

“The Limpopo health MEC, Dr Phophi Ramathuba strikes again and rightly so.

She says African political leaders must get health treatment in their countries instead of going abroad whilst leaving collapsing healthcare systems at home. Mbokodo!”

In the other incident, Ramathuba was heard in a video telling the patient that Zimbabwe must take responsibility for her health issues and not SA.

She added that the Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa does not contribute to Limpopo’s health budget.

“You are supposed to be with Mnangagwa. You are killing my health system. When you guys are sick you just say, ‘let’s cross the Limpopo River, there’s a MEC there who’s running a charity department.’

“In Limpopo, we have 5.7-million people, 91% do not have medical aid, they are dependent on the state. The 9% have medical aids. Instead of using the budget for what it’s meant for … You are not even registered anywhere, you are illegal … This is unfair …” she told the patient.

Zwnews