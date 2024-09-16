ZANU PF Youth League Deputy Political Commissar Taurai Kandishaya says the Youth League coined the day Munhumutapa because the visionary leader has exhibited a character like that of the first Munhumutapa putting in place programmes that are benefitting the whole SADC region.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Munhumutapa Day celebrations, Kandishaya commended Mnangagwa’s visionary leadership saying the whole region is bound to benefit.

Officiating at the event, President Mnangagwa said: “We reject tribalism and racism. We speak peace. We are masters of our destiny. With singleness of purpose our national vision is possible. Be loyal to your country.

“As the vanguard of the Party, responsibility rests upon their shoulders. Let us commit to upholding the legacy of the Great Empire Munhumutapa. Tiripano kuzo pupura kuti tiripano tichiindirira nebasa. The great ruler was a symbol of peace and unity.”

Zwnews