Award-winning and gifted producer Oskid has given a breath of life to Captain Britain, a comical musician from Manicaland, after expressing interest in recording his songs.

Captain Britain is taken less seriously and has been the butt of jokes on social media platforms.

This is all set to change after the Oskid Productions offer, which has vowed to “prove critics” wrong.

Oskid real name Prince Tapfuma is Zimbabwe Dancehall producer popularly known for producing Winky D’s successful Gafa Life album in 2015.

Until october 30 2015, Oskid worked with Ke Nako Musik.

He founded his own record label which he produces under his label called Oskid Productions.

Oskid has also worked with other popular musicians such as Killer T, Fungisai Zvakavapano, Celscius, ExQ, Seh Calaz and Roki.

Zwnews