This morning, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa sworn in Lieutenant General (Rtd) Anselem Sanyatwe as the Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture.

Lieutenant General (Rtd) Sanyatwe takes over from Kirsty Coventry, following her election as president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Lt-Gen Sanyatwe is the former Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) and also previously served as Ambassador of Zimbabwe to Tanzania.

Sanyatwe is said to be a close ally of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and critics say his removal from the army is Mnangagwa’s ploy to weaken his deputy.

President Mnangagwa and his deputy are said to be locked in a fight over succession.

