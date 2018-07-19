Ex-Zimbabwe Warriors player jailed over £720 000 UK scam

Former Zimbabwe national team player, journalist in UK £720 000 fraud

Former Zimpapers(Chronicle) news writer Clemence Marijeni has been jailed for 17 years in the United Kingdom for masterminding marriage scams and maternity allowance fraud worth over £720 000.

Marijeni produced fake documents for the money-spinning rackets, which ran simultaneously for almost four years, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard.

The 44-year-old former sports journalist completed a law degree at Wolverhampton University after coming to the UK in 2006 and claimed to earn £30 000-a-year from his role in a shipping business.

Marijeni made more cash by selling forged paperwork to others involved in the two frauds while using eight bank accounts under false names to collect at least £55 000 from bogus maternity allowance claims for himself.

He also ran sham marriages by creating fake histories in a bid to help at least 45 West Africans to stay in the country illegally through bogus weddings. Czech and Slovakian people allegedly working and living in the UK were paid to tie the knot.

He and his wife, Poula Chikuhwa, who was also part of the swindle – were in the process of building a mansion in Zimbabwe.

The 12-member gang made at least 165 fake maternity applications between May 2011 and August 2015, pocketing £450 000 but would have collected £720 000 if a considerable number had not been spotted as phony by Department of Work and Pensions officials and rejected.

In a related case, former Zimbabwe Warriors, Blackpool and Kaizer Chiefs footballer, Liberty Masunda, was also jailed for three years for his involvement in the maternity scam.

Masunda has been working as a clinical engineer prior to his arrest.