Prominent Chillspot music producer Levels real name Tafadzwa Kadzimwe has been released on ZW$20 000 bail after arrest on rape charges filed by his former girlfriend Shashl.

However, Levels is now only facing charges of violating the data protection act.

The sexual and physical abuse charges have been referred back to the police after indications that Shashl intends to withdraw.

Apparently, DJ Fantan who is Levels’ friend was denied entry into the Magistrates Court due to his dressing.

Zwnews