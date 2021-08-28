The outgoing US Ambassador to Zimbabwe Brian Nichols has urged the country to level the playing field for the 2023 general elections to be free and fair.

Nichols who finished his tour of duty in Zimbabwe is going back to United States possibly for another assignment.

In his farewell message, he thanked Zimbabweans for their hospitality.

“Ambassador Nichols thanks the many Zimbabweans who welcomed him to this beautiful country. He calls on leaders to set a level playing field for 2023,” he said.

Zimbabwe is known for conducting flawed elections marred by violence and alleged vote rigging.

The ruling party ZANU-PF and its leader Prresident Emmerson Mnangagwa is on record saying no opposition party will ever rule the country.

Meanwhile, staff at the embassy thanked Nichols and wished him well in future assignments.

“Team U.S. Embassy Zimbabwe wishes Ambassador Nichols the best as he embarks on his next role and remains grateful for his committed mentorship and leadership,” said the staff.

Zwnews