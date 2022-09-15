The UK Embassy in Harare issued a statement after “a letter” went viral on social media claiming President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been barred from attending the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Posting on its Twitter page this Thursday, the UK Embassy said Mnangagwa has been invited to attend the funeral of the late British Queen that will be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday.
President Mnangagwa has been invited to attend the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Monday.
On Thursday, Harare described a letter (attached below) making rounds in social media stopping President Emmerson Mnangagwa from attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral because of travel ban as fake.
The letter is purportedly from Royal Family and addressed to Minister of Foreign Affairs on behalf of Mnangagwa.
Commenting on the letter, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana said it is fake.
“His Excellency the President has been invited to the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll.
“In any case His Excellency President @edmnangagwa is not under any UK Travel Restrictions,” he says.
The viral letter reads:
Dear Mr Frederick Shava,
Thank you for your letter sent to us on behalf of the Zimbabwean President, Mr Mnangagwa to His Majesty King Charles III expressing his condolences on the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.
His Majesty King Charles III has asked me to write to you expressing his thanks as well as to respond to President Mnangagwa’s request to attend the funeral of Her Majesty The Queen
His Majesty King Charles III has asked me to inform you that President Mnangagwa’s request cannot be granted as it would go against the restrictions including those of travel that the United Kingdom has in place with regards to many of the Zimbabwean Governmental leadership and those connected to them.
There is also concern at the confirmed reports of non-adherence to respecting human rights occurring in Zimbabwe.
As you stated in your additional letter, other world leaders including those from Africa have been invited and we note your concern that President Mnangagwa has not been invited and for good international relations you feel he should be, however the restrictions still apply.
Invitations have only been sent to leaders that His Majesty King Charles III has invited personally and leaders from commonwealth countries of which Zimbabwe is not a member.
He acknowledges, as you stated that Zimbabwe has applied to rejoin the commonwealth but that request is yet to be granted and he has been informed that any future commonwealth membership will be subject to the instituting of Zimbabwean governmental reforms, particularly in regards to respecting human rights and respecting the rule of
law.
Once again thank you for writing to His Majesty King Charles III.