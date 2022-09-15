The UK Embassy in Harare issued a statement after “a letter” went viral on social media claiming President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been barred from attending the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Posting on its Twitter page this Thursday, the UK Embassy said Mnangagwa has been invited to attend the funeral of the late British Queen that will be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

President Mnangagwa has been invited to attend the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

On Thursday, Harare described a letter (attached below) making rounds in social media stopping President Emmerson Mnangagwa from attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral because of travel ban as fake.

The letter is purportedly from Royal Family and addressed to Minister of Foreign Affairs on behalf of Mnangagwa.

Commenting on the letter, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana said it is fake.

“His Excellency the President has been invited to the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll.

“In any case His Excellency President @edmnangagwa is not under any UK Travel Restrictions,” he says.

The viral letter reads: