The government has described a letter (attached below) making rounds in social media stopping President Emmerson Mnangagwa from attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral because of travel ban as fake.

The letter is purportedly from Royal Family and addressed to Minister of Foreign Affairs on behalf of Mnangagwa.

Commenting on the letter, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana said it is fake.

“His Excellency the President has been invited to the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll.

“In any case His Excellency President @edmnangagwa is not under any UK Travel Restrictions,” he says.

Last year President Mnangagwa became the first Zimbabwean leader to visit UK in two decades because of travel restrictions, after Harare was accused of human rights abuses.

“I wish to inform the conference that tomorrow morning (Sunday) I travel to Glasgow, United Kingdom, after over two decades have passed without Zimbabwe leadership going to United Kingdom.

“I have been invited by [British Prime Minister] Boris Johnson, and [he] has indicated he might meet me; one on one, as well as other leaders like India prime minister and others, we are meeting them,” Mnangagwa said before the travel.

Mnangagwa when he finally visited UK at the time, was very happy.

