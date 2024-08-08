How Zimbabwean athletes performed in 200m OLYMPICS FINAL

In a stunning upset at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Letsile Tebogo of Botswana captured the gold medal in the Men’s 200m final, setting an African record with a time of 19.46 seconds. Tebogo, 21, surged ahead of his competitors, leaving American Kenneth Bednarek to claim silver with a time of 19.62 seconds.

Noah Lyles, who had previously been crowned the world’s fastest man after a historic win in the 100m final just four days prior, aimed to achieve a rare 100m and 200m double—a feat last accomplished by Usain Bolt. Despite his efforts and a thrilling pre-race atmosphere filled with cheers, Lyles had to settle for bronze, finishing in 19.70 seconds, mirroring his performance from the Tokyo Olympics.

The final standings for the Men’s 200m race are as follows:

Gold: Letsile Tebogo (Botswana) – 19.46 Silver: Kenneth Bednarek (United States) – 19.62 Bronze: Noah Lyles (United States) – 19.70 Erriyon Knighton (United States) – 19.99 Alexander Ogando (Dominican Republic) – 20.02 Tapiwanashe Makarawu (Zimbabwe) – 20.10 Joseph Fahnbulleh (Liberia) – 20.15 Makanakaishe Charamba (Zimbabwe) – 20.53

Tebogo’s victory marks a significant achievement, propelling him into the spotlight and denying Lyles his bid for a double sprint victory at the Games.