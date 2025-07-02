President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has implored government officials to avoid blame-shifting and work towards improving the citizens’ quality of life.

The President said recently, he had the chance to tour the main public health facilities here in Harare and found the situation disheartening.

“It was disheartening that the situation was allowed to deteriorate. More is expected from all stakeholders.

“Blame-shifting will not get us anywhere, we must learn from our shortcomings and work hand-in-hand, as the public sector, private sector and individuals, to build our country,” he said.

He added: “We have a duty to be more responsive to the citizens in

our wards and districts.

“Our over-sight role as the ruling Party is for the benefit of the people.

“As such, our constitutional meetings, including at the level of the Politburo and Central Committee, are not mere routine.

“Substantive matters in these forums should relate to how best to improve the quality of life of our people; ensuring that our public entities are delivering; examining the rate of implementation of projects and programmes; as well as the overall quality of public services, right from the grassroots level.”

