Lesotho has shut down all its borders to prevent the scourge of the coronavirus. No one is allowed to leave the mountainous kingdom or to come into Lesotho as the authorities take drastic measures to protect their citizens against the deadly coronavirus.
The government of Lesotho, through the countries’ Ministry of Finance, advised the regional body SADC of the suspension of international travel in a letter dated 10 March 2020 and signed by Principal Secretary Motena Tsolo.
Full details below:
The Executive Secretary
SADC Secretariat
Private Bag 0095
Gaborone, Botswana
Dear Dr Tax,
Re: Embargo on International Travel
This correspondence serves to inform the SADC Secretariat that the Lesotho Government has suspended ALL travel, FROM and INTO Lesotho. This embargo is imposed as a precaution against the risk of infection by the Coronavirus associated with international travel.
Yours faithfully,
Motena Tsolo (Mrs)
Principal Secretary and National Contact Point