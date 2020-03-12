Lesotho has shut down all its borders to prevent the scourge of the coronavirus. No one is allowed to leave the mountainous kingdom or to come into Lesotho as the authorities take drastic measures to protect their citizens against the deadly coronavirus.

The government of Lesotho, through the countries’ Ministry of Finance, advised the regional body SADC of the suspension of international travel in a letter dated 10 March 2020 and signed by Principal Secretary Motena Tsolo.

