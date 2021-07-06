Photo: Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation

Abraham Nkiwane, a legendary ZPRA commander who was the first person to smuggle weapons into Southern Rhodesia in 1962, has died, reports the Newshawks.

He was 93.

He was one of ZPRA’s pioneering leaders and was in charge of special affairs and training.

The Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation describes him one person who was a liberator of exceptional courage.

Iphithule Maphosa, the opposition zapu spokesperson, announced Nkiwane’s death.

Nkiwane fought for the liberation of both Zimbabwe and Zambia, working closely with Joshua Nkomo and Kenneth Kaunda.