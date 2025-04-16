Legendary South African actor Don Mlangeni Nawa has died.

He was 65.

“It is with deep heartbreak that we share the passing of our beloved father, Don Mlangeni Nawa, on 16 April 2025″, the family said in a statement.

“He was the heart of our family, a loving father, brother, and friend. To the world, he was a gifted and respected actor whose presence lit up every stage and screen he graced.

“We are deeply moved by the outpouring of love and support. We kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this immense loss.

“Details regarding the memorial and funeral arrangements will be shared in due course.”

Mlangeni-Nawa was known in these parts (via the illegal Wiztech decoders) for his portrayal for Zebedee Matabane on eTV’s Isidingo.

He also had prominent roles in shows such as ‘Sgudi ‘Snaysi, Hlala Kwabafileyo and The Throne.

