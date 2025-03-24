Veteran British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) journalist and HARGTalk host Stephen Sackur has donated to jailed Heart and Soul TV journalist Blessed Mhlanga’s family.

Speaking to Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono after the donation, Suckar said it is sad that Mhlanga is being punished for just doing his constitutional job.

“Hopewell, the honour was mine! Thanks for all the work you have done, and continue to do, to hold power to account.

“You know all too well what your fellow Zimbabwean journalist Blessed Mhlanga is going through right now – yet another journalist locked up for doing his job,” he said.

Chin’ono thanked Suckar for the gesture:

“It was an honour to hang out with the legendary BBC journalist and HARDtalk interviewer/ presenter, Stephen Sackur, after he invited me to his home in London last night.

“We talked about the state of global journalism today and how fake news websites and social media influencers are being used by rogue regimes to spread falsehoods in failed attempts to discredit those fighting corruption, bad governance and demanding better societies.

“I explained to him the story of Zimbabwean journalist and political prisoner Blessed Mhlanga, and how dangerous it is to be a journalist in Zimbabwe today, and also how Mhlanga’s jailing without trial is meant to instil fear in Zimbabwean journalists by the corrupt dictatorship!

“I also told Stephen how HARDtalk was a key news staple for many Africans, especially those in public policy, and how sad it is for its huge global audience to see it go.

“HARDtalk has interviewed all consequential African and global leaders, making it an iconic television programme, whose decision to be shut down still boggles many people’s minds.

I am linked to Stephen Sackur’s next media project—an exciting time, knowing that someone of his immense talent and experience will ensure that history has no blank pages.

His extensive experience and dedication to journalism will continue to make an impact on the industry.

His work on HARDtalk has provided a platform for critical discussions and in-depth interviews with key global figures, and it’s clear that his passion for rigorous, independent journalism remains strong.

Keep an eye out for future announcements regarding Stephen’ next venture, as it will be both informative and engaging.