With little money to lend, Zimbabwe’s banks continue to make most of their money from bank fees, with asset revaluations boosting their books.

In 2024, fees made up 22% of banks’ income. The core role of banks — lending — made just 13.46% of banks’ income.

Small businesses, women and young people are getting only a fraction of Zimbabwe’s bank loans.

In December 2024:• Just 7.5% of bank loans went to SMEs

• Women got less than 7% of all loans

• Only 3.8% of loans went to young people.

NewZwire