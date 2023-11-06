Renowned Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has insisted that the youths must leave the country saying the conditions are toxic.

Chin’ono says leaving the country is not same as abandoning it, but a tactical move to strategise.

“Some comrades have said that the youths must stay and fight instead of leaving.

“Robert Mugabe, Joshua Nkomo, Emmerson Mnangagwa, O.R. Tambo, Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma, Yoweri Museveni, Paul Kagame, Seretse Khama, Jomo Kenyatta, Sam Nujoma, Kamuzu Banda, the list is too long; ALL had to leave their countries in order to fight and prevail over the repressive systems they were up against.

“All revolutions have leaders, citizens don’t lead themselves,” he says.

Chin’ono maintains that even leaders have to leave at some point in order to have space to lead effectively.

“Kwete zvekumirira mota dzeku-parliament and stands from councils.

“Leaving the country is not abandoning your country, it is a tactical move to be in a space where you can grow and where opportunities for that growth are there.

“For the leaders I named above it was a tactical move to be in a space where they were effective in executing their desired political and practical tasks,” he adds.

