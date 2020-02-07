Irate Zimbabwe internet users have mockingly ‘advised’ President Emmerson Mnangagwa to step down and apply for a job at Harare city council as a sweeper.

Mnangagwa who was in Banket Friday for the monthly National Clean-Up Day had tweeted:

“Ending the week with another National Clean Up day, this time in Banket. This land belongs to us all and we must all take responsibility for keeping it clean. Wishing everyone a blessed weekend”.

But various Zimbabweans reacted angrily to his tweet, with some even suggesting that the septuagenarian was not fit for the presidency but, rather for a general hand job as. a sweeper at the metropolitan.

“Ndobasa rakakufita mdara rekutsvaira marara. HuPresident siyana nahwo (Sweeping trash in the streets is what best suits you, old man. Just leave the presidency”, one user chided.

“Resign and Join the council as a sweeper.You think you own (Zimbabwe)? No. Anyone can clean zim why refusing others to clean and plant trees ?” question another internet user in apparent reference to the recent police ban on moves by main opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa to hold a clean-up campaign in Chitungwiza.

Other Twimbos, as Zimbabweans on Twitter are generally called, even said that deposed late Zimbabwean despot Robert Mugabe’s chaotic administration was better than Mnangagwa’s. The 77-year-old, they said, should rather clean the trash of corruption bedevilling the southern African nation.

When he came to power through a coup during the dramatic political events of November 2017, Mnangagwa pledged to divorce his style of leadership from that of Mugabe. However, critics have opined that the incumbent Zimbabwean president has exhibited more dictatorial traits than that of his former master.

Zwnews