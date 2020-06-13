MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe’s honeymoon at the iconic citadel of opposition politics, Harvest House (now Morgan Tsvangirai House), could soon be a thing of the past after owners of the premises located at 44 Nelson Mandela Avenue said they wanted Nelson Chamisa’s MDC Alliance to occupy the offices.

In court submissions seen by Zwnews, the Harvest House co-directors, Timothy James Neill and Ian Muteto Makone called upon authorities to respect private property rights, saying the ‘rightful occupants are the MDC Alliance’.

“I, Timothy James Neill, am one of the two Directors of Harvest House Pvt Ltd (44 Nelson Mandela Avenue, Harare). The other being Ian Muteto Makone,” said Neill.

“I confirm that, as the rightful authority of Harvest House (also known as Morgan Tsvangirai House), the rightful occupants are the MDC Alliance”.

On the other hand, Makone elaborated that the MDC has been traditionally occupying the premises with the blessings of the land owners.

“Harvest House (Pvt) Ltd, the company, owns a certain piece of land situated in the district of Salisbury called Stand 856, Salisbury Township of Salisbury Lands, measuring 892 square metres, together with all buildings and improvements there on known as Harvest House 44 Nelson Mandela Avenue, Harare (hereinafter so-called the property),” partly reads Makone’s sworn statement.

“None of the MDC formations, by whatever name or description, own the property,” he said.

Added Makone:

“The company is not in occupation of the property. The MDC Alliance, since it’s formation, has been in undisturbed possession of the property with the permission and blessing of the company”.

“The MDC Alliance does not own the property. It is in occupation with the permission and blessing of the company. The company (Harvest House) expects that it’s property rights will be respected. It reserves its rights in this regard,” wrote Makone.

The violent seizure of Harvest House has raised eyebrows with Chamisa blaming President Emmerson Mnangagwa for venting his bitterness on the 2018 electoral ‘loss’ by taking sides in the sickening oppositional power struggles.

The High Court has since reserved judgement in the occupation of Harvest House between the two rival camps.

Zwnews