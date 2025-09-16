Renowned political commentator and former military intelligence operative Cde Never Maswerasei has taken a swipe at popular politician Nelson Chamisa for abandoning field to baboons.

Posting on his X handle, Maswerasei said Chamisa won the 2023 elections but failed to protect his victory.

“Dear @nelsonchamisa: You outrightly won elections & you failed to ring fence the victory even when SADC was ready to act based on your most expected political move which you didn’t take.

“Accept the consequences of your irresponsible leadership action at the most crucial moment.

“When you’ve been granted the opportunity to lead people, you’re supposed to lead – and not abandon them while the house was burning – as you did. Now that someone is trying to make a difference, you besmirch them because you have privatised opposition politics to yourself.

“If you truly stood for the people, you wouldn’t ask such an immature, reckless & socially offensive question when it’s as clear as a goat’s behind why Geza is fighting.

“If you have no interest in a revolution that could usher in freedom to the oppressed, it’s better to shut up.

“There is a difference between shrewdness and absolute arrogance. It’s highly irresponsible for an election winner to make a pride-driven & carefree comment like “ndakabvunza kuti revolution yaGeza ndeyeyi.” It’s the same as Thabo Mbeki saying “there is no crisis in Zimbabwe.”