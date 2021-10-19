NIGERIAN socialite and actor Tiwa Savage’s alleged bedroom tape has finally been released by the blackmailer who has been threatening to bring her down with it.

Earlier this month, Tiwa in an interview with American OAP, Angie Martinez of Power 105.1 revealed that she’s been blackmailed over a leaked sextape of her with current lover.

Explaining how the video got leaked, the singer revealed that her lover mistakenly uploaded it to Snapchat and the video was captured before it was deleted.

Days after her interview, Tiwa Savage goes on to call-out Nigerian popular Instagram blog, Gistlover over the sextape which by that time was already trending on the internet.

According to Tiwa Savage, the blogger hated how she was able to control the narrative and get ahead of the story before it consumed her.

The actual video has now been released online after Tiwa and the blackmailer failed to negotiate a payment to prevent the leak from going ahead.

agencies