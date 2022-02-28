The Zimbabwe Republic Police has just spoken on the death of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member after alleged ZANU PF thugs disrupted Nelson Chamisa’s rally in Kwekwe yesterday.

Meanwhile, according to reports filtering through is that one of those hospitalised after the attack died this morning from the injuries sustained.

Below is the leaked police memo:

MEMORANDUM

TO OC LAW AND ORDER MIDLANDS

FROM CID LAW AND ORDER KWEKWE

INFOR DCIO KWEKWE/GOKWE

MEMO 38/22 DATED: 28/02/22

SUBJECT : MURDER AS DEFINED IN SECTION 47 OF THE CRIMINAL LAW (CODIFICATION AND REFORM) ACT CHAPTER 9:23 AND PUBLIC VIOLENCE AS DEFINED IN SECTION 36 OF THE CRIMINAL LAW (CODIFICATION AND REFORM) ACT CHAPTER 9:23 WHICH OCCURRED AT CITIZEN COALITION FOR CHANGE (CCC) RALLY MBIZO 4, SHOPPING CENTRE, KWEKWE.

This memo serves to put on record circumstances and initial investigations surrounding the above subject.

INFORMANT HAPPYMORE CHAMBA (40) (MALE)

NR: 22-200204F38

RES: ZRP MBIZO CAMP, KWEKWE

BUS: ZRP MBIZO, KWEKWE

DECEASED MBONENI NCUBE (30) (MALE)

NR: UNKNOWN

RES: HOUSE NUMBER 917/19 MBIZO KWEKWE

BUS: NOT EMPLOYED

ACCUSED 1 TAKUNDA CHIVENYENGWA (21) (MALE)

NR: 29-2009746-X66

RES: HOUSE NUMBER 2946/13 MBIZO KWEKWE

BUS: NOT EMPLOYED

ACCUSED 2 ISAAC TAPFUMANEYI (37) (MALE)

NR: 58-219873-V-18

RES: HOUSE NUMBER 337/12946/13 MBIZO KWEKWE

BUS NOT EMPLOYED

ACCUSED 3 JAMES JERE (28) (MALE)

NR: UNREGISTERED

RES: HOUSE NUMBER7862/4 MBIZO KWEKWE

BUS: NOT EMPLOYED

ACCUSED 4 MUSA MATINGWENDE (32) (MALE)

NR: UNKNOWN

RES: HOUSE NUMBER 80 NESBERT NEWTOWN KWEKWE

BUS: NOT EMPLOYED

ACCUSED 5 SHEPARD MBEWU (44) (MALE)

NR: 58-174147-S-58

RES: 15 INDUSTRIAL ROAD, NEWTOWN KWEKWE

BUS: NOT EMPLOYED

ACCUSED 6 PROGRESS MUNYUKI (30) (MALE)

NR: 26-2000335-P-26

RES: 3147/16 MBIZO, KWEKWE

BUS: NOT EMPLOYED

ACCUSED 7 AMON KWACHATA (50) (MALE)

NR: 26-076832G-26

RES: HAVENGWA FARM, SHERWOOD, KWEKWE

BUS: NOT EMPLOYED

ACCUSED 8 EDMORE SHOSHERA [ALIAS MASPARROW] (30) (MALE)

NR: NR 26-240811-V-26

RES: 6285/15 MBIZO, KWEKWE

BUS: NOT EMPLOYED

(ZANU PF CARD HOLDER)

ACCUSED 9 ALBERT MAKETO TEMBO (29) (MALE)

NR: 58-260570-F 58

RES: 15276/15 MBIZO, KWEKWE

BUS: NOT EMPLOYED

“YOUTH LEAGUE CARD CARRYING MEMBER”

ACCUSED 10 FRAUD MUNYUKI (29) (MALE)

NR: 37-2000337-R 26

RES: 3147/16 EXTENSION MBIZO

BUS: NOT EMPLOYED

ACCUSED 11 BLESSING TOMU (18)(MALE)

NR: UNKNOWN

RES: 3147/16 EXTENSION MBIZO

BUS: NOT EMPLOYED

ACCUSED 12 PERSCY MUKWATURI (38) (MALE)

NR: 58-2025551-R-58

RES: 20 GWERU ROAD CHICAGO

BUS: NOT EMPLOYED

(ZANU PF CARD HOLDER)

ACCUSED 13 SYDNEY SAMANYAYI (29) (MALE)

NR: 58-275668- R 42

RES: ZUNDE RAMAMBO MBIZO 11

BUS: NOT EMPLOYED

(ZANU PF CARD HOLDER)

ACCUSED 14 VALENTINE MANDIZVIDZA (21) (MALE)

NR: 13-295960-E 66

RES: 167/12 MBIZO, KWEKWE

BUS: NOT EMPLOYED

ACCUSED 15 MISCHECK MUTETWA (32) (MALE)

NR: 29-2036227-F-13

RES: 16176/15 MBIZO, KWEKWE

BUS: NOT EMPLOYED

ACCUSED 16 TALENT IMBAYAGO (28) (MALE)

NR: 23-112943-N-23

RES: MASHIZHA VILLAGE, CHIEF CHOTO GOKWE

BUS: NOT EMPLOYED

CIRCUMSTANCES

On the 27TH day of February 2022 and at Mbizo 4 shopping centre open space Kwekwe, CCC held a campaign rally commencing at around 1000 hours and was scheduled to end at 1600 hours.

At around 1400 hours, whilst Nelson Chamisa was addressing the gathering, suspected ZANU PF youths wearing yellow T-shirts infiltrated the meeting which was held in an open space and one of them threw a stone into the gathering and ran away.

Towards the end of Nelson Chamisa‘s address suspected ZANU PF youths intercepted to people in CCC T-shirts who were walking to the rally and threw stones on them. The skirmishes, about 400 metres from the venue, resulted in deceased being stabbed thrice with a sharp object on the back and died whilst admitted at Kwekwe General Hospital. The injured are admitted at Kwekwe General Hospital and Topomasi Hospital in a serious condition namely Wilson Maseko (28) NR: Unknown of 13611/1 Extension, Mbizo, Kwekwe- he sustained cuts on the head, Isaac Chagonda (50) NR 63-783150K 27 of 11511/9 Mbizo, Kwekwe- he sustained a deep cut on the back, Vincent Sithole (28) NR: 53-2880964Q13 of 679/9 Mbizo, Kwekwe- he sustained cut on the back, Onias Mavhaya (37) NR unknown of 13366/1 Extension Mbizo, Kwekwe- he suffered two broken ribs, Mutwetwa Mudzengi (73) NR unknown of 1205/16 Mbizo, Kwekwe- he sustained dislocated hip and Langton Dube (60) NR unknown of 2644/9 Mbizo, Kwekwe who sustained head injuries. Also injured was Justice Chakanetsa (36) NR 47-179313L37 of ZRP Main Camp, Kwekwe- he sustains swollen hands.

During the clashes, three motor vehicles were damaged, a blue Honda Fit registration number AEQ6375, owned by Tinevimbo Zhou NR 26-128168D26 of 25553/12 Mbizo Kwekwe (damaged rear screen), a white Mitsubishi Canter truck with no registration plates and owner not yet known (had all 6 tyres deflated), and a Toyota Vios registration number AET 0792 owned by Emma Nyika NR 63-112466R32 aged 42 of 7845/1 Mbizo, Kwekwe (rear left window damaged). The vehicles were parked at the shopping centre some 200 metres from the venue.

INVESTIGATIONS CARRIED OUT:

Police reacted to the scene and got information that the accused persons were hiding at Jessie Gardens, Mbizo 11 Kwekwe, which is about 1km from the venue where they raided and arrested accused persons mentioned above.

Three motor vehicles were recovered at Jessie Gardens where the accused were hiding. Searches were made in a silver Mercedes Benz AFK 6958 owned by accused 12. Inside the vehicle were three unbranded yellow T” shirts, one yellow bottom, one black trousers and one sjambok.

Recovered inside a black Honda Fit AFC 3464 owned by accused number 16, was one machete, and inside a white Toyota Chaser registration number ACK 0756 (owner not established) were one machete wrapped with red cloth on the handle, one home made knife with green handle, two catapults, two small catapult stones, one Tecno cell phone, one Nokia cell phone, one gold scale and two black and green caps inscribed ED.

The above motor vehicles have since been impounded and are parked at ZRP Mbizo.

Five of the accused persons are detained at ZRP Kwekwe Central DB 351-355/22.

The other eleven accused persons are detained at ZRP Mbizo under DB 344-354/22.

OUTSTANDING

 To arrest Kennedy Simbi who is believed to be the main culprit who inflicted the fatal blow on deceased.

 To refer the deceased for postmortem.

 To verify the registered owners of the recovered motor vehicles.

Investigations are in progress under ZRP Mbizo RRB Numbers 4878031-4878038.

CID LAW AND ORDER KWEKWE