Images of disgraced former South African president Jacob Zuma in prison have gone viral after they were leaked online.

The president, who handed himself over to police just before midnight on 7 July 2021 started his 15-month jail term at Estcourt Correctional prison.

The pictures showing Jacob Zuma being processed by the correctional services personnel were leaked by a prison employee who is now facing criminal charges.

On June 29, the constitutional court sentenced Zuma to 15 months in jail for defying an instruction earlier in February to give evidence at an inquiry examining allegations of high-level corruption during his time in office.

The inquiry is led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Zuma denies wrongdoing and alleges that Zondo is biased against him.

In a separate matter, Zuma is standing trial on charges of corruption relating to an arms deal with French defence firm Thales in 1999, when he was deputy president. Zuma rejects all allegations as a politically motivated witch-hunt.

The country’s highest court ordered that if Zuma did not voluntarily hand himself over to the police, then the police should arrest him by the end of the day on Wednesday.

Yesterday, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said Zuma will be held in isolation for two weeks in line with Covid-19 protocols.

He added the former president will be eligible for parole after about four months.