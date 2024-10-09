By Maximilian Lion

The media plays an important role in holding politicians to account and shining light on matters of public interest.

However, leaders need to be careful about the media setting a narrative that hurts them. We live in sensitive times where reporting is not always objective.

The normal approach is to never question the media but in this day and age, that approach is detrimental.

I don’t think there is anything wrong with asking reporters about the veracity and substance of their reports. Trust in the media is not the same as it was in the past. Social media has transformed everything.

Leaders need to be on the front foot and push back when the media misrepresents them.

*Maximilian Lion is a Financial Law & Corporate Governance expert