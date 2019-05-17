LATEST: Zimbabwe Warriors banned from National Sports Stadium

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sanctioned Zimbabwe and banned the national soccer teams from using the National Sports Stadium following crowd trouble prior to the national soccer team match against Congo.

Zimbabwe Football Association spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela confirmed the development.

“CAF Disciplinary Board, in terms of CAF Statutes & Regulations and Articles 82, 83.1 & 151 of the CAF Disciplinary Code, has resolved to ban our national teams from using the National Sports Stadium for the next two CAF sanctioned matches,” Gwesela said.

“The sanction arises from the crowd trouble which transpired at the National Sports Stadium on 24 March 2019 prior to the match between Zimbabwe and Congo.

“One match from the sanction is suspended in the event that a similar incident does not occur at our matches in the next twelve months.”

Gwesela said the next national team match under the auspices of CAF will be played at another homologated stadium.

