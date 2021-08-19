Zimbabwe is set to host the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup qualifiers. The 10-team tournament, the schedule for which will be announced in due course, decides three qualifiers for next year’s women’s World Cup to be held in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3.

Zimbabwe will host the women’s World Cup qualifier between November 21 to December 5, the International Cricket Council(ICC) announced on Thursday.

They will join five sides who have already qualified through the ICC Women’s Championship — Australia, England, India, South Africa and hosts New Zealand.

ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said: “The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier is an extremely important event in our calendar as it not only provides teams with a chance to qualify for the World Cup but will also determine the final two participants in the next edition of the ICC Women’s Championship. “I’m sure Harare will be witness to some keenly contested matches. I thank Zimbabwe Cricket for agreeing to host the tournament and wish teams all the best in their preparations for this important event.” Zimbabwe Cricket Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said: “Firstly, I wish to express our heartfelt thanks to the ICC board for their magnanimous gesture in allowing us the privilege of hosting the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021. “On our part, we will leave no stone unturned to ensure this prestigious global event stands out as a unique event that celebrates Zimbabwe in all its magnificent splendour, richness, vibrancy, diversity and glory. “I believe being granted the right to host this tournament is a vote of confidence in what we as ZC are doing and what we are hoping to do. “You can rest assured we will not disappoint. We will not disappoint the nation of Zimbabwe and we will not disappoint the game of cricket.”

HINDUSTANTIMES, ZWNEWS, ICC