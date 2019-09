Warriors interim coach Joey Antipas has named the starting line up against Somalia in today’s crunch World Cup qualifier.

The Warriors trail the Ocean Stars 1-0 on aggregate.

Zimbabwe needs to win by more than a single goal to qualify for the group stages of the World Cup qualifiers proper.

Below is the starting 11 line-up:

Elvis Chipezeze

Ian Nekati

Divine Lunga

Alec Mudimu

Teenage Hadebe

Marshall Munetsi

Ovidy Karuru

Khama Billiat

Evans Rusike

Kudakwashe Mahachi

Clive Agusto