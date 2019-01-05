LATEST: ZANU PF Youth League Press Statement on current Zimbabwe situation

04/ 01/2019

The Youth League National Executive Management Committee met for its 2019 Strategic Planning Workshop at Manna Resort Safari Lodge in Harare on the 04th of January 2019. Below are brief pointers on the outcomes of the meeting;

• ZANU PF Youth League will not allow anyone to interfere with a constitutionally elected government;

• All Cabinet Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Principal Directors and other civil servants who are not supporting the vision of His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa should be relieved of their duties with immediate effect;

• The Youth League has lined up a plethora of programmes to support the vision of President Emmerson Mnangagwa for the year 2019. To ensure that these programmes are fully implemented, we call upon the leadership to avail the necessary funding, failure of which will be interpreted as sabotaging of the President’s vision;

• The Government and Parliament as part of implementing austerity measures should buy locally assembled vehicles;

• As a way to cushion the public from greedy retailers, the Youth League calls for the establishment of people’s shops that will be stocked with locally and affordable goods;

• All traders who are trading in groceries and other goods without bank accounts should have their licences revoked;

• Calling for the representation of youth in all provincial and districts land committees;

• In the wake of unjustified and wanton price hikes by retailers, the Youth League calls upon the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to allow children whose parents cannot afford to buy school uniforms to attend school without uniforms; (No Child should be chased away from school for not wearing a school uniform)

• We note with concern that there are people who a planning to fan chaos and anarchy in the country, we encourage them to desist from such acts;

Statement Issued by Cde Tendai Chirau

Secretary for Administration ZANU PF Youth League