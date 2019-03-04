LATEST: VP Kembo Mohadi divorces wife

Vice President Kembo Mohadi has been granted a divorce from ex wife Tambudzani Bhudagi Mohadi (nee Muleya)’s by the High Court.

VP Mohadi approached the court back in 2017 seeking nullification of the couple’s divorce, claiming their marriage had irretrievably broken down.

The divorce battle was filled with drama and a lot of hard feelings with VP Mohadi approaching the Civil Court seeking protection order against his ex wife at some point.

Tambudzani once sued Mohadi’s mistress Juliet Mutavatsindi for $1,5 million for adultery damages.

Kembo is currently living with his girlfriend Juliet Mutavhatsindi whom he shows up with at occasions.

