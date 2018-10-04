LATEST: VP Chiwenga rushed to hospital, SB Moyo also battling for his life

Zimbabwe’s powerful Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is apparently admitted at a private hospital in Harare – where he is being treated for a yet to be disclosed ailment.

This comes few months after the former army chief disclosed that he was suffering from effects of skin cancer that was giving him and his wife a pale complexion.

Sources also said yesterday that affable Foreign Affairs and International Trade minister, Sibusiso Moyo, was still battling for his life in hospital after undergoing a ‘successful’ operation.

Chiwenga and SB Moyo shoot to stardom when they spearheaded the overthrow of longtime leader, Robert Mugabe, in November 2017.

More to follow….

