Here is the draw for the UEFA Champions League round of 16. The round of 16 matches will be played in February and March 2021.

All the last 16 matches in full:

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool Porto vs Juventus Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund Atalanta vs Real Madrid

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City

Lazio vs Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea

no