The cumulative figure of Covid19 deaths in Zimbabwe has now reached 1 599 after three more people succumbed to the pandemic in the last 24-hour cycle, health authorities have announced.

37 new cases were also recorded during the same period, bringing the total number of cases to 38 998.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, all new cases are local transmissions while the three deaths were reported in Harare and Bulawayo.

In the latest update, the seven-day rolling average for new cases has now risen to 41 from 38 the previous day.

Four provinces, namely Manicaland, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland West did not record new cases.

The highest number of cases were recorded in Harare where 13 new infections were announced while the Midlands Province had 11 recorded cases.

In Bulawayo, nine new cases were also reported while Masvingo recorded two, with Matabeleland North and South recording one each.

A total of 2 376 PCR tests were done and positivity was 1,6 percent, said the Ministry.

There were 30 new recoveries and the National Recovery Rate stands at 94 percent while active cases go up to 775 from 771.

“As of June 1, 2021 Zimbabwe has recorded 38 998 confirmed cases including 36 624 recoveries and 1 599 deaths,” said the Ministry of Health and Child Care in a daily update report.

The landlocked southern African country is currently going through a nationwide vaccination programme.

The Government also said a total of 2 325 people received their first dose yesterday taking the cumulative total for first dose to 678 003 while 8 878 received their second dose bringing the cumulative for second dose to 353 278.

As of 31 May 2021, at 3PM, there were 58 hospitalised cases and those who were asymptomatic were six and 40 had mild to moderate symptoms, seven had severe symptoms while five were in intensive care units.

Zwnews